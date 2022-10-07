By Diane Talbert, as told to Keri Wiginton People often describe psoriasis as raised red patches with white silvery scales. As a person of color, when my psoriasis is active, it’s a thick, purplish hue with scales that crack and bleed. I itch like crazy. I also have psoriatic disease that involves my joints. That’s a kind of inflammation that can affect the joints. I get serious fatigue, morning stiffness, swollen fingers and toes, and pain in my tendons. So many people have said to me, "You have psoriasis? Isn’t that just dry skin?" With people thinking like this, we will always be misunderstood. By family, friends, and doctors.

Searching for Answers I’m 62 now. Thankfully, I’m on a medication that helps manage my psoriatic disease. But that hasn’t always been the case. When I was 5, the staff at my school feared my psoriasis was contagious. They sent me to the hospital on my first day. I had to stay there for 3 months. They had to call in a specialist who finally diagnosed me with psoriasis.

I don’t think most doctors in 1963 had ever seen a person of color who had more than 80% of their body covered in plaques. And some doctors said I didn’t have this disease because it didn’t look like what they thought psoriasis should look like. I learned at a young age that I had to be my own best advocate. I started researching psoriasis as a teenager. To my surprise, I never came across one picture or reference to a Black person with it. Over the next 40 years, I lost count of the doctors who didn’t know how to treat me.