A Disturbing Diagnosis

In early 2018, I came down with strep throat. It was the first time I’d had this childhood disease in decades. Then, a few days later, I noticed a rash. They were small, round, scaly red spots that were all over my arms, legs, and chest. At first, I thought it was from the antibiotics, but then they started to itch.

I saw my dermatologist right away, who explained to me that I had a type of psoriasis known as guttate psoriasis. While most people think of psoriatic disease as large, red, shiny plaques, about 8% of people with psoriasis develop guttate psoriasis. It’s usually triggered by an infection, such as the flu or strep throat. It can also be made worse by stress.

My dermatologist prescribed cyclosporine, which is an immunosuppressant (it was originally given to people who had had organ transplants, to prevent their bodies from rejecting their new organ). It’s also used to treat severe psoriatic disease. I was a little nervous about taking it since it’s such a strong medication. It also seemed to cause an almost constant headache. It worked well -- the spots vanished fairly quickly. I took it for about 16 weeks, which is the recommended treatment cycle. But when I went off it, within weeks my psoriasis had flared back up again.