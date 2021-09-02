If your scalp or hairline is itchy or covered in scaly patches from psoriasis, looking good can be a challenge. A dermatologist and a veteran hairstylist offer their expert tips.

Try a new hairdo if you normally wear your hair in a ponytail, a weave, or other tight styles. “You’re less likely to irritate your scalp and hair follicles,” Gonzalez says.

What You Can Try

Lean into your hair’s natural texture and work with it. Also, look for a shampoo that contains coal tar, Gonzalez suggests. “Coal tar is an ingredient that increases remissions on the scalp and clears psoriasis,” she says. Bonus: it will continue to work even after the shampoo has been rinsed off.

Take care with medicated shampoos, which can be drying. Try alternating them with non-medicated gentle shampoos. Look for natural products with essential oils, natural extracts, and plant-based ingredients.

Apply the medicated shampoo directly to your scalp as well as your hair. Massage gently with your fingertips, not your fingernails.