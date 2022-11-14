By Brett Smith, DO, as told to Rachel Reiff Ellis

Psoriatic disease is a condition you have your whole life. Skin plaques are the main symptom, but many people also get joint pain. It requires lifelong observation by medical professionals. Although there isn’t a cure for psoriatic disease, there are great medications to help control the symptoms.

The news that you have it can sometimes come as a surprise. You may see your primary care doctor because you’re having joint pain, but be unaware of plaques because they’re hiding on your backside, scalp, chest, or groin.

If your psoriasis is mild enough, a primary care doctor should be able to prescribe topical steroids or other topical medications to help, depending on how much of your body is involved.

But many people with psoriasis require more than just topical therapies, especially if they have joint pain and swelling. If your psoriasis care goes beyond the scope of a primary care doctor, you’ll need to see other specialists to get the treatment you need.