Should You Go Gluten Free for Your Psoriasis?

Gluten -- the protein found in grains such as wheat, rye, and barley -- can trigger inflammation in certain people with autoimmune disorders. So you might wonder: Would going gluten-free ease your psoriasis symptoms?

Experts know that certain things make the immune system kick in and cause a psoriasis flare. Those raised, itchy, red psoriasis scales on your skin are a result of inflammation.

Can a Gluten-Free Diet Help With Psoriasis?

In rare cases, a gluten-free diet can lead to fewer psoriasis symptoms. But experts don’t have a definite answer yet as to whether it can help people with psoriasis across the board.

Some experts think there may be a link between psoriasis and celiac disease, a digestive and autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten. But others disagree. Instead, they think certain people with psoriasis just also have celiac disease or a gluten intolerance.

Those cases are when a gluten-free diet may help, says Rajani Katta, MD, a clinical professor of dermatology in the McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

"If you have either a gluten allergy or evidence of gluten antibodies, then a gluten-free diet is something you could try," Katta says. "But if you don't have either of those, we just don't have any evidence that it would help you."

Joel M. Gelfand, MD, a professor of dermatology and epidemiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, says gluten-free diets aren't proven to help psoriasis. Instead he suggests a different lifestyle change.

"For patients who are overweight, weight loss can result in modest improvements in psoriasis and better response of psoriasis to certain treatments," Gelfand says.