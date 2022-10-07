By Rebecca Haberman, MD, as told to Stephanie Watson

Psoriatic disease isn't curable, but it is becoming more treatable. While not everyone can achieve clear skin or pain-free joints, things are improving with each new drug that we have to treat them with.

Our stable of drugs is growing exponentially, which is really important where one particular medication doesn't treat everyone with the disease.

The diagnosis of psoriatic disease has also come a long way. It was under-recognized for a long time. It's only been in the past 10 to 15 years that people have really begun to pay attention to it. Since then, it's become easier to diagnose it.