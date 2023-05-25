If you’re among the millions of people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), you’re no stranger to the considerable toll the autoimmune condition can take on your quality of life. That’s because psoriatic disease isn’t “just” a skin condition or joint pain. Besides physical symptoms, you might face various roadblocks, mental challenges, and structural barriers as you try to access proper, affordable, and consistent care. Why is that? For one, there’s no straightforward cure for psoriatic disease. While there’s a growing list of advanced treatment options, finding one that’s best suited for you might take some trial and error. Doctors often have these frustrations, too. Read on as dermatologists share some of the common frustrations people with psoriatic disease face, offer insight into why it’s tricky to manage the condition in the long run, and share tips on how to improve the doctor-patient relationship.

Living With Psoriasis and PsA: Common Frustrations The inflammation that stems from psoriatic disease causes visible symptoms like red, itchy, scaly, painful skin and achy joints. To keep the symptoms and flare-ups under control, you’ll need to stay on top of your treatment and figure out healthy coping skills to keep stress levels to a minimum. But this can often lead to feelings of frustration.