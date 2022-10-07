Recognizing the Subtle Signs

Most of us understand the classic symptoms of depression such as low energy, feeling sad or angry, withdrawal from others, or even trouble going to sleep at night. But there are many people with psoriatic disease who walk around with what we in the mental health field call subclinical depression. You may still go to that party and tell jokes, for example, but underneath that veneer of affability, you just feel blah.

A lot of people with psoriatic disease are ashamed to admit how they feel. After all, the condition isn’t cancer. But it still impacts their life in a major way. When I meet with patients, I tell them I realize how tough it is and

hold eye contact for a few seconds. The majority of them tear up and admit that yes, it can really suck sometimes. I then ask them what they used to do for fun before they were diagnosed with psoriatic disease. Oftentimes, they admit that they’ve given up on a whole lot of things they used to do. They no longer go out on weekend nights with friends, or coach their kids’ softball teams, or volunteer out in their communities. They may look OK on the outside, and even think that mentally, they feel OK, but once they’ve taken a quick internal inventory of what they’ve given up, they realize that yes, they are indeed depressed.