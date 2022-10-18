When Howard Chang, 50, first learned about biologic treatments for psoriasis almost 20 years ago, he was eager to give them a try. Now they’re a mainstay in his overall treatment plan. Chang was first diagnosed with psoriasis around age 8. He tried lots of different treatments, including tar, phototherapy, topical creams and ointments, steroids, and oral medications. “I definitely was always looking for the next new treatment, given that it was so hard for me to find anything that was effective,” Chang says. He hoped biologics would provide much needed relief.

What Are Biologics? Biologic drugs -- often called biologics or biologic medications -- work by changing parts of your immune system. You usually give yourself a shot. But some are given through an IV at your doctor’s office. The FDA approved the first two biologics for psoriasis in 2003. Now there are several options. They’re generally prescribed for people with moderate to severe psoriasis, based on the amount of skin affected. But doctors also consider how psoriasis impacts a person’s life when deciding, says Malini Fowler, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Antonio, TX.

“There is no cookie-cutter candidate,” Fowler says. “Even if someone has mild disease, they are still probably a candidate for biologics, depending on how it affects their life.” These drugs might also do more than just clear up your skin. They could help protect your heart, joints, and other body parts from inflammation. “When we talk about using biologics, it’s a systemic medication treating (people) from the inside out, decreasing psoriasis on the skin, and hopefully helping with inflammation on the inside, too,” Fowler says.