By Allison C. Billi, MD, PhD, as told to Jodi Helmer For the 7.5 million Americans diagnosed with psoriasis, it can be disheartening to hear that there's no cure. But there are several treatments that can help keep this autoimmune disease under control. Your dermatologist may prescribe skin (topical) creams, ultraviolet light therapy, or oral medications to treat symptoms like: Itchy, red patches of skin that can crack or bleed

Silver-colored plaques

Thick, pitted nails But sometimes, these front-line treatments aren’t enough to treat moderate to severe psoriasis. If that happens, your doctor may recommend a biologic to get your symptoms under control.

What Are Biologics? The traditional drugs doctors use to treat psoriasis are chemicals, and they're created using a series of chemical reactions. Many of these medications work by calming down your entire immune system to reduce the inflammation that causes psoriasis symptoms. Biologics are more complex medications made from natural sources that can include sugars, proteins, human or animal DNA, or even cells or tissues. They're generally designed to target very specific parts of your immune system.