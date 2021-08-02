6 Ways to Build Confidence When You Have Psoriasis

Feeling self-conscious about your psoriasis? Maybe it’s time for a confidence boost.

Studies show that psoriasis can negatively affect people’s self-esteem and body image, especially women. In other words, it can shake how you feel about yourself.

“It can be a limiter for people’s lives,” says Matt Traube, a licensed clinical psychotherapist who specializes in psychological aspects of skin conditions. He’s seen how conditions like psoriasis can greatly affect people’s confidence, relationships, and more.

But it doesn’t have to. You have as much right as anyone else to get out there and do the things you want, and need, to do.

On those low-confidence days, remind yourself of these things.