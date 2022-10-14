Psoriasis treatment has come a long way. New medications like biologics have helped more people achieve clearer skin. But everyone with psoriasis is different. What works for one person won't always help someone else. A certain medication might clear your skin for you for a while, then stop working. Some may have side effects that you find bothersome. Women with psoriasis say it can take time and experimentation to find what works best for you. That might mean medications, lifestyle changes, or home remedies. It can also mean adopting a new mindset -- to stress less, reach out for support, and practice self-acceptance.

One Biologic After Another Tami Seretti was diagnosed in 1996, when many doctors still treated psoriasis like a skin condition instead of an autoimmune disease. At the time, topicals -- medications you apply to the skin -- were the main treatment. The first one she tried was a corticosteroid oil applied to the scalp. "You had to put it in, wear a shower cap all night, and wash it out in the morning," Seretti says. "It was messy. I ruined nightgowns and sheets. And it didn't really work that well for me. It pulled the scales out, but it pulled my hair out with it."