By Sadie Balken, as told to Kara Meyer Robinson The emotional effects of psoriasis affect me almost every day, if not every day. But I also learn something new every day, like how to reduce flares, new products that are available to help cover my psoriasis, and new medications that can help treat it.

How My Psoriasis Journey Began I discovered I had psoriasis 5 years ago. At first, I was confused. It started with little spots that looked like chickenpox and were very itchy. I went to my general doctor and they used liquid nitrogen to try to freeze the spots. When that didn't work, I went to my dermatologist. They knew it was psoriasis right away. They did a biopsy to be sure and to narrow it down to the specific type of psoriasis. Nobody in my immediate family has psoriasis, so it was hard to know which medications to try, how to handle the condition, and what can make it worse.

Feeling Self-Conscious When I was diagnosed, it was the middle of summer. Psoriasis covered about 75% of my body, and it left pigmentation marks. I had light therapy (phototherapy) two to three times a week to help fade the spots, but seeing them every day made me insecure when I wore short sleeves, swimsuits, or shorts. Psoriasis can be embarrassing. In social settings, it’s uncomfortable to have dry patches that itch. People often ask what it is or if it's contagious. I’m open to talking about it now. I also tell myself that everyone has something they’re insecure about. One of mine just happens to be psoriasis, which is out of my control. For the most part, I’ve learned to accept it. Since the marks on my skin faded, I’m more comfortable wearing short sleeves, swimsuits, and shorts. If my flares are really obvious, I’ll put foundation makeup over them.