Here's how two people with psoriasis figured out clothes that feel and look good, whether it's a power suit, lacy sleeves, a splashy print, or just comfy socks.

Getting dressed is a way to express yourself, prepare to power through your day -- and then relax at home. Psoriasis doesn't change that. Still, some items are probably going to feel better on your skin than others. And if you're feeling self-conscious, you may be looking for more coverage in certain areas.

Choose the Right Fabrics and Fit

There are a few dos and don’ts when it comes to clothing material. Natural fabrics, like cotton and silk, are best. Wool and most man-made synthetics, such as polyester, can cause issues with irritation or sweat.

“I’ve tried linen and other things, but I pretty much only wear 100% cotton,” says Howard Chang, a father of three from Northern California who has had psoriasis for more than 40 years. “Some fabrics are too rough. Wool is a classic one to avoid because it can be really scratchy. I also seem to have an issue with polyester, which is difficult because a lot of stuff is cotton-poly blend. I’ve noticed it’s almost impossible to find socks that are mostly cotton.”

Alisha Bridges, who lives in Atlanta and has had psoriasis since age 7, says she likes to wear lace or sheer long-sleeved tops in warm weather.

“That keeps me cool, but it’s busy enough to where you can’t see my arms or my chest or my back [during a flare].”

Fit is also crucial. Clothing should be loose. The looser the better.

“I would definitely say loose-fitting clothes are important,” Bridges says. “Like when I work out, I try not to wear calf socks. When my skin starts to sweat and it’s dry and you have those tight socks around your calf, it can be really, really itchy and make things worse.”

The same principle applies to shoes.

“My psoriasis on my feet is not as bad as it used to be, but when it was, you didn’t want anything too tight,” Chang says. “I have wider feet, so I have to find shoes that are a little bit wider, because if there’s rubbing, it can trigger psoriasis where it rubs, wherever there’s friction.”