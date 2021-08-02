Getting dressed is a way to express yourself, prepare to power through your day -- and then relax at home. Psoriasis doesn't change that. Still, some items are probably going to feel better on your skin than others. And if you're feeling self-conscious, you may be looking for more coverage in certain areas.
Here's how two people with psoriasis figured out clothes that feel and look good, whether it's a power suit, lacy sleeves, a splashy print, or just comfy socks.
Choose the Right Fabrics and Fit
There are a few dos and don’ts when it comes to clothing material. Natural fabrics, like cotton and silk, are best. Wool and most man-made synthetics, such as polyester, can cause issues with irritation or sweat.
“I’ve tried linen and other things, but I pretty much only wear 100% cotton,” says Howard Chang, a father of three from Northern California who has had psoriasis for more than 40 years. “Some fabrics are too rough. Wool is a classic one to avoid because it can be really scratchy. I also seem to have an issue with polyester, which is difficult because a lot of stuff is cotton-poly blend. I’ve noticed it’s almost impossible to find socks that are mostly cotton.”
Alisha Bridges, who lives in Atlanta and has had psoriasis since age 7, says she likes to wear lace or sheer long-sleeved tops in warm weather.
“That keeps me cool, but it’s busy enough to where you can’t see my arms or my chest or my back [during a flare].”
Fit is also crucial. Clothing should be loose. The looser the better.
“I would definitely say loose-fitting clothes are important,” Bridges says. “Like when I work out, I try not to wear calf socks. When my skin starts to sweat and it’s dry and you have those tight socks around your calf, it can be really, really itchy and make things worse.”
The same principle applies to shoes.
“My psoriasis on my feet is not as bad as it used to be, but when it was, you didn’t want anything too tight,” Chang says. “I have wider feet, so I have to find shoes that are a little bit wider, because if there’s rubbing, it can trigger psoriasis where it rubs, wherever there’s friction.”
Disguise or Distract
Colors can play a key role in putting together a wardrobe that doesn’t highlight your psoriasis.
“I wear print tops because sometimes my scalp psoriasis tends to flake, then you look down and you have all of these dry skin cells on your shoulders and it can be really embarrassing,” Bridges says. “But it tends to blend in if you’re wearing tops that have print.”
Leg coverings can be functional and stylish, too.
“I really like to wear leggings or tights that have different colors or colors that match my flesh. You can’t necessarily tell that I’m covering up, and it’s still in fashion with the skirts,” she says.
Bridges also uses accessories as a sort of fashion misdirection -- drawing attention away from her skin.
“I like wearing different types of jewelry when I’m flaring, like bangles, which are like bracelets, or necklaces. I also really like wearing scarves. Scarves are something that are very versatile, and you can dress them up in different ways. They’re good if I’m having a lot of activity on my chest or around my neck.”
Use the Layering Effect
This concept can be helpful in certain situations. For example, a long-sleeved cotton shirt can absorb moisture if you sweat or act as a buffer between your skin and a sweater. It can also provide covering if you need it.
“Layering is a good way to give your outfit some versatility, and that versatility can come in the form of style as well as adjusting to the circumstances,” Bridges says. “You could go somewhere you may not feel like dealing with [a] response to your psoriasis. So having those layered outfits is good for those different types of circumstances to help you prepare for that.”
Take Care With Cleaning
Keeping clothes clean can present an unseen problem if you have psoriasis. The detergent you use and how you dry your clothes matters.
Detergents, fabric softeners, and dryer sheets often have fragrances intended to make your clothes smell better. But these are actually chemicals, and they can get left behind on your skin.
“I have to go pretty much perfume-free, hypoallergenic,” Chang says. “All of our detergents, everything we have, is hypoallergenic.”
Bridges agrees: “I go for ‘free and clear’ or something that prevents allergic reactions. I definitely look for labels such as that.”
Be Comfortable With Yourself
The most important aspect of creating your wardrobe can sometimes come from within.
“I used to just cover up, even if it was 100 degrees,” Chang says. “I was covering it up because of my emotional anxiety of people seeing it. It takes time. Everyone has their own comfort level with that. For me, it was a real evolution, just growing more comfortable with myself so I could expose my skin on the beach or at the pool or wherever.”
“I also used to wear a lot of suits for my work, and I really like dark suits. I think I look good in them,” Chang says. “But because of my scalp psoriasis, I would avoid them and end up buying a lot of gray suits or things my scalp flakes might blend in with a little better.”
“But over time, as I got more of a sense of my own confidence and self-esteem, I became OK with explaining it to people. I actually started to take that as an opportunity to educate people [about psoriasis].”
Bridges agrees that it’s crucial to learn to be happy with who you are.
“When I was 90% covered, I used to tell myself, ‘If I could just get my skin clear, I would feel better about myself,’” she says. “But if you have underlying issues of self-esteem, it’s not going to matter the state that your body is in. It’s challenged me to love myself no matter the circumstances. Strive to find unconditional love for yourself.”