Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian leads a glamorous life, and for many years her makeup and designer clothing hid the fact that she has psoriasis. In recent years, however, she’s decided to open up about her struggle with this autoimmune disease and even ask followers for advice about how to manage it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh) Kardashian first learned that she had psoriasis when she was 25 years old, she wrote in an essay for her sister Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh. “At the time, I wasn’t sure it was psoriasis,” Kardashian explained. She had worn a sequin dress to a big event, and when she came home, her skin was itchy and sensitive. At first she brushed it off as a sensitivity to the dress material. Her mother, Kris Jenner, knew better. Jenner also has psoriasis, and she later identified a spot on Kardashian’s leg as psoriasis. (A dermatologist later confirmed the diagnosis.)

Trial and Error Kardashian’s psoriasis typically flares on her legs and at times has spread to her face. She gets red patches that look like big red circles. The rashes can be itchy and flaky. Kardashian has tried many strategies to soothe her symptoms, from blueberry smoothies to light treatments, and everything in between. “I spent about four months doing everything natural -- every ointment, cream, serum, and foam you can possibly imagine and everything from the dermatologist,” she said in her essay. At times, she’s been so frustrated that she asked her social media followers for medication recommendations. “I think the time has come to start a medication for psoriasis,” she said on Twitter in December 2018. “I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!” Some strategies have been more successful than others. Here are some things she’s tried.