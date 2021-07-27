How I Manage My Psoriasis Scarring

People with psoriasis sometimes have flare-ups that cause raised, itchy, and red patches on their face, body, arms, or legs. This can happen even when they follow their doctors’ advice to manage the condition.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease. It causes skin cells to grow more quickly, which may cause thick or scaly patches, or plaques, to form. When these fade, some people get discoloration of the skin in the form of dark spots, white spots, or scars where the patches appeared.

Different treatments, including prescription medication and light therapy, may help to control flares and gradually improve the look of the skin. But some people camouflage large affected areas if they don’t want the first thing that others notice to be their scars or discolorations.

“Before I got my biological treatment that cleared a huge percentage of my psoriasis, I had about 60 percent of my skin covered,” says Anna Karsten, of Salt Lake City, who blogs about psoriasis. “Plaques are easier to cover with makeup because they were bigger spots in random places, but little red dots were basically all over, [so] I’ve learned to live with some spots.”

These strategies work for real people with psoriasis.