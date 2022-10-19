If you've just been diagnosed with psoriasis, you may have a few questions about it. Here are answers to some of the more common ones people ask.

What's the difference between psoriasis and eczema? To an untrained eye, these conditions may seem alike. But while they're both skin diseases, they're not the same. In fact, "They're 100 percent different," says Whitney High, MD, an associate professor of dermatology and the director of the Dermatopathology Laboratory at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Psoriasis doesn't usually affect children, High says. But eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a childhood disease. Eczema also tends to be itchier than psoriasis. Only about a third of people who have psoriasis say they have itchiness. And the conditions are likely to appear in different places. Eczema often shows up on kids' faces and buttocks and the inside of their knees and elbows. Psoriasis isn't typically found in those places. Plus, "The same person that has childhood eczema doesn't get psoriasis. And the person who has psoriasis as a young adult usually didn't have childhood eczema," High says.

What causes psoriasis? Doctors aren’t exactly sure. “I get that a lot of times; ‘Why do I have it?’” says Melvin Chiu, a doctor of dermatology at the David Geffen Medical Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I don’t really … have a good answer for that. It’s a big mystery, I think, right now.” Chiu says researchers believe the two main culprits behind psoriasis are your genes and your environment. Scientists are still tracking down which genes are to blame, but they think that about 1 out of every 10 people got at least one of the genes that can lead to psoriasis from their parents. But only about 3% of people who have those genes get psoriasis. That's where the environment comes into play. Researchers think things like infection (especially strep throat), an injury to the skin, certain medications, smoking, and other things may trigger the condition.