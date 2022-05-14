By Steven R. Feldman, MD, PhD, as told to Jodi Helmer

When you have psoriasis, your immune system overreacts and causes inflammation. It can cause plaques -- red, thick, itchy, inflamed patches of skin -- along with silver-colored scales, cracked skin, and swollen and stiff joints. These can be embarrassing and uncomfortable, and may leave you wondering whether the symptoms will ever disappear.

There's no cure for this disease. But there are treatments that work to reduce symptoms and can help you achieve the goal of clear skin or remission.

Older medicines used to treat psoriasis were quite toxic. So we'd try to get the disease under control, then reduce your dose to the lowest amount of medication possible. We usually didn’t clear the skin completely because the doses of the drugs needed to do that caused too many serious side effects.

Newer medications are much safer. So complete clearing is more common than it used to be. Once your psoriasis is clear, doctors often recommend that you stay on the medicine to keep it that way. Your symptoms might not come back, but that may not mean the disease is in remission.