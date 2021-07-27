How I Got to Psoriasis Remission

Psoriasis affects your body, mind, and spirit. There’s no cure, but healing and even remission is possible. The road to remission can be rocky with lots of stops and starts along the way. It’s a journey. And like any other, there’s more than one route to get there.

Here’s how three women have made peace with their disease and themselves.

Nadine Ferranti

Teacher

Dallas

In 2008, I had a flaky scalp that I thought was just dandruff. After about a year, it started to spread, and I was diagnosed with psoriasis.

At its worst, my body was completely covered. My face, ears, legs, back -- no place was spared. I itched horribly, and when I scratched my skin, it bled.

For 10 years, I tried all different kinds of shampoos and skin creams. While living in Singapore, I visited the National Skin Clinic and started UVB treatments, which helped a lot. The problem is, as soon as I stopped going, my psoriasis came back.