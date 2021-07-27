Breaking My Stress-Flare Cycle With Psoriasis

Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis flare-ups, creating significant emotional challenges of living with this skin condition. Learning stress-reduction techniques can be a powerful part of your treatment plan. They can lessen the likelihood and severity of flares, increase treatment effectiveness, and help you manage your mental health. “For those who suffer from somatic expressions of stress, physical stress-reducing techniques like exercise, yoga, meditation, deep breathing, muscle relaxation, and massage are often useful,” says Arthur H. Brand, PhD, a licensed psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. Here are real-world stress-reduction tips from people who detail, in their own words, how they use them to manage their psoriasis flare-ups.

My 6 Steps for Stress and Psoriasis Relief Daisy Mack, 37, Los Angeles Stress has been the trigger for my psoriasis since I was 3 years old and my first flare followed a tremendous family financial struggle. At 15, I went to a high-pressure boarding school on a full academic scholarship and my psoriasis exploded. Nothing could control it. Five years later, in university, my psoriatic arthritis got so bad I couldn’t get out of bed. I was hospitalized and had every kind of treatment, but nothing really provided relief.