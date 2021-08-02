Summer is the perfect time for days at the beach or lounging poolside. But if you're feeling self-conscious about wearing a swimsuit because of your psoriasis plaques, these activities may be anything but relaxing.

“Exposing your rough, red skin patches can be terrifying and phenomenally limiting in what you do outside,” says Richard Fried, MD, PhD. He's a dermatologist and clinical psychologist in Yardley, PA.

It's common to feel anxious about your skin appearance when you have psoriasis. In fact, studies show the more severe your psoriasis is, the worse your social anxiety can be.

“It's a very widespread reaction and it's totally understandable,” says John Koo, MD. He's co-director of the University of California San Francisco Psoriasis and Skin Treatment Center.

If you avoid the beach or pool, you miss a source of physical and emotional well-being that you deserve. What's more, sunlight and swimming, in moderation, can each help soothe psoriasis. So how do you get yourself onto the sand or deck chair? Start with your doctor.

“It might be good for doctors to start patient relationships by asking more questions like: How do you feel about exposing your skin in public? About wearing a bathing suit to the beach? Do you have the same issues if you're around friends and family rather than strangers?” says Paul Benedetto, MD, a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

By exploring your feelings about your skin exposure, you can start to address it.