By Lenora Claire, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson I was diagnosed with psoriasis when I was 13 and red spots appeared on my elbows and knees. It was mild until my early 20s, when it was upgraded to moderate to severe. Over the years, my dermatologist has worked with me to find the right treatment and medication. It’s been a process.

My Search for the Right Treatment Finding the right treatment is so important. I tried every topical treatment (the kind you apply to your skin) under the sun, from smelly tar ointments to newer topicals, with little success. Light therapy (phototherapy) provided zero results. Steroid injections flattened my lesions, but they didn’t fully go away. Methotrexate only gave me side effects of hair loss and nausea. I was on a low dose, but I found it most unpleasant. For me, biologic drugs made all the difference. I’ve been completely clear for long stretches of time. I started with one type, and now I use a different one.

As soon as biologics came out, I marched into my dermatologist’s office and declared I was ready. Back then, biologics were prohibitively expensive. But I was able to join a clinical trial for one of these drugs. In about 3 months, I was clear for the first time in my adult life. I’m thrilled that my insurance makes the biologic I use now accessible. I could’ve saved a lot of tears in my early 20s if I knew biologics were around the corner. They’ve completely changed the quality of my life. When I was younger, I was always covered up because I was ashamed of my skin. I even quit modeling. But now I’m clear. I wish I wasn’t so hard on myself and could get those years back. I also wish I didn’t spend so much money on quack beauty products. But I was willing to try anything.