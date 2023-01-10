There isn’t a cure for psoriasis yet. But if you have the condition, there are lots of treatment options available. The trick is to find one that works for you. Different people respond to different treatments, says Ashley Jenkins, MD, a dermatologist and adjunct professor of dermatology at the University of Missouri in Columbia. In some cases, a medication may be effective for a while and then stop working. That’s when it’s time to try something new. If you have psoriasis, here’s what you need to know about your treatment plan.

What Should Treatment Do? The goal of psoriasis treatment is to have plaques on no more than 1% of your body. If you have symptoms in other areas of your body, such as pitted nails or inflamed joints, treatment should decrease those, too. “It can take up to 12 weeks for a medication to work completely,” says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist at the Shafer Clinic in New York City. “If your symptoms aren’t [mostly cleared] in that time, let your dermatologist know.”