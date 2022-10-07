By Julie Greenwood, as told to Keri Wiginton Biologics gave me my life back. Once I took the medicine, my skin became human again. And I changed from a person who couldn’t function at all to someone who’s been able to work for years. I tried my first biologic in 2003. But that’s not where my story begins. When my psoriatic disease started in 1991, my dermatologist put me on methotrexate right away. That’s a drug used to treat joint inflammation, but I didn’t know anything about it. I was only 23, and they gave me this pill with no mention of side effects. It made me so sick that I decided to stop taking it. But I have severe psoriatic disease. Over the years, it continued to progress. My fingers swelled up like sausages. I couldn’t step off a curb unassisted or stand up straight. I was hunched over like a little old woman because my back hurt so bad.

My skin symptoms got worse, too. My psoriasis started in my scalp, then showed up in my ears and went down my back to just below my knees. My skin was so tight that just moving would make it crack and bleed. It felt like I was wearing reptile skin.

Years of Frustration I tried all kinds of things to make my skin more human. I even ordered a product from the back of a magazine. It was banned in the U.S, and it burnt my skin. But it also got rid of my plaques. I have scars under my breasts from it. But I was desperate. I would’ve put acid on my skin if it would've worked. I also tried messy steroid creams. But I could only get them with a prescription. My doctor would give me this tiny little tube for a whole month. I have psoriasis all over my body, so that tube would last maybe a few days.