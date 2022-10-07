If your doctor recommends phototherapy (also called ultraviolet light) treatments, these can cost a lot less than many of the biologic medications used for severe psoriasis. But, depending on your insurance coverage, it may actually cost you more in copays. As an alternative, see if you can find a tanning bed at a gym or somewhere else in your community. Oftentimes it’s possible to get unlimited access for a low monthly fee. It’s a good idea to talk with your doctor about any treatment you use, but home phototherapy, sunlight, and tanning beds can be reasonable ways of reducing costs even if your psoriasis is severe.

When you go to the doctor, finding one who takes your insurance will keep your copays lower. If the doctor prescribes medications, I recommend going to GoodRx.com to see what the medicines cost at different pharmacies and what breaks are available. Even generics can be expensive, so it’s always a good idea to check and compare prices first. Sometimes there can be vast differences between pharmacies. Check if the medication is one that your insurer will cover.

Another thing patients with psoriatic disease can do if they are doing well on a drug taken every 2 weeks is to try taking it every 3 or 4 weeks instead and see what happens. It might work to stretch the dosing this way, and that can lower the cost. However, if your prescription copay is low anyway, this may not affect your cost all that much. It’s best to let your doctor know if you are adjusting your medications and spreading the doses out this way, as it could make it more likely the treatment will stop working over time. This said, there are now lots of treatment options, so I don’t worry about this as much as I used to.

Keep in mind that you will need to see a specialist to get these prescription medications. Your primary care doctor most likely won’t have access to biologics. When you choose a specialist, make sure they have experience treating psoriatic disease and let them know about any financial concerns you have. I give patients my phone number and tell them that if they get to the pharmacy and the drug costs a lot, they can call me and see if there’s an alternative treatment or a financial assistance program available to lower the cost. I’ve seen too many patients who blindly filled a high-cost prescription when there was a way to pay less. I’ve also seen too many patients suffer by delaying needed treatment.

This doesn’t need to happen. There are many steps you can take, and help is available to lower your costs while ensuring that you get the treatment and care you need.