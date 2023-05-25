Samantha Holmgren has made a career out of helping people battle chronic joint pain and fatigue. The registered dietitian from Canada knows firsthand how powerful nutrition and mindfulness can be to help people regain control over their lives when living with a disease – she also lives with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). These are known as psoriatic disease.

Holmgren, 33, has had psoriasis since she was a baby. She was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) at 24.

The condition is an autoimmune disease which causes itchy patches on skin and nail problems. It affects more than 8 million people in the U.S.

It’s harder to tell how many people have PsA worldwide. One study on less than 1,000 people from North America and Europe estimates that about 30% of people with psoriasis have PsA. It can be more common in certain areas of the world, compared to others. About 36% of those in the U.S. with psoriasis have PsA.