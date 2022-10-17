By Alice B. Gottlieb, MD, PhD, dermatologist, as told to Kristen Fischer Certain things, like your genes, can increase your risk for psoriatic arthritis. If you have a first-degree relative with psoriatic arthritis, you have 39 times the risk of developing it. Other risks for psoriatic arthritis include psoriasis on the scalp and nails. Inverse psoriasis, or intertriginous psoriasis, also raises your risk for psoriatic arthritis. (Inverse psoriasis occurs in folds of the body, such as in the armpits or groin area.) A common misconception is that only people with moderate to severe psoriasis get psoriatic arthritis. You can get psoriatic arthritis even if you have mild psoriasis. Early detection is key. If you can manage psoriasis, you may be able to stop psoriatic arthritis from getting worse – maybe prevent it completely.

Why Does Early Diagnosis of Psoriatic Disease Matter? Family doctors – especially dermatologists – need to spot psoriasis so they can prevent disabilities caused by psoriatic arthritis. Once detected, we can do something about it. That’s a paradigm shift from when I was a rheumatology fellow at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Back then, we had nothing that could keep the disease from getting worse. Doctors didn’t even control signs and symptoms that well.

Now there are several medications on the market to treat psoriatic arthritis . Some are tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors blockers, Interleukin inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors. There’s also research that found people who took medication had less damage, compared to those who didn’t. That suggests that you may even prevent psoriatic arthritis.