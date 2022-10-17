By Amber McKnight, as told to Shishira Sreenivas

The first time I started to notice white flakey patches, it kind of almost burned a little bit on the back of my ear. It was March 2019, and I was 24 at the time. I was working at Disney World and I had to wear a hair net and a fun hat. I thought it must be the sweat and irritation from wearing them because the hat and net sat right on that spot. I just thought they were rubbing me the wrong way.

I went to urgent care and showed it to them. I was hoping for a cream or an ointment to put on it. They gave me topical steroids and told me it should go away in a bit. I thought, “great!” I had eczema for a while so I thought it might be a flare-up. But I decided to keep an eye on it.

The steroid cream helped. The patches went away.