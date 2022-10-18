Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a sleep disorder without a cure. It’s not well-understood. Even experts don’t know what causes it.

Your sleepiness might get in the way of your daily life. When that happens, you might find that people around you don’t get how hard your symptoms are to manage.

But remember that IH is a medical condition. It’s not your fault.

“It’s really important that people realize they are not their illness,” says Lynn Marie Trotti, MD, associate professor of neurology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. “Their illness is a thing that has happened to them.”

Your doctor can help you come up with a treatment plan. You might need medication, talk therapy, or lifestyle changes. It can be a challenge to adjust to life with IH. But there are strategies that can help.