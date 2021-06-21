Sleep Paralysis: Demon in the Bedroom

The woman was in her late 50s. Every night she would fall asleep and then dream that she was unable to move, but that her husband was coming into their room and trying to attack her. Helpless, she could neither move nor cry out. "This went on for several years," says Clete Kushida, MD, PhD, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Stanford University. "It was very difficult. She was exhausted." It turns out the woman had a sleep disorder called sleep paralysis -- when a person is asleep, but immobilized. Like many who have sleep paralysis, she was also having "hypnagogic hallucinations" that she was being attacked. "It's not a serious condition," Kushida says. "But it can be very disturbing."

Sleep Paralysis Causes Just why or how it happens isn't clear. Researchers believe sleep paralysis is caused by a disturbed rapid eye movement cycle because it mostly happens as people are falling into or coming out of REM sleep. During that stage, their brains normally paralyze their muscles anyway -- so they don't act out their dreams. But during sleep paralysis, the sleeper is awake, or half awake, and so is aware they cannot move.