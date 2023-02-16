When you think about what's likely to keep you from getting a good night's sleep, you might picture noisy neighbors, a fussy child, or a snoring partner. But some things that aren't so easily dealt with – like your age, gender, and where you live – could also affect how well you sleep, according to a WebMD survey of more than 2,000 people.

How Does Age Affect Sleep? Doctors have long known that sleep patterns change as we age. Older people have more disruptions to their sleep, get less sleep overall, and spend less time in the deepest stages of sleep. But interestingly, more survey participants ages 65 and up reported "good" or "very good" sleep in the previous month (80%) than those of all other age groups except 35-44 (also 80%). Those 45-54 were least likely to report high-quality sleep (67%), followed closely by people ages 55-64 and 25-34 (both 68%). Among the youngest group, ages 18-24, 76% said they slept well. (The survey used a nationally representative sample, which means the group was similar to the overall U.S. population in terms of age, gender, race, and location.)