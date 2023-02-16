Many Americans don't get as much good-quality sleep as they need, even though they spend enough time in bed, according to a new WebMD survey of 2,000 people.

Over 7 in 10 of those surveyed (73%) rated their sleep over the previous month as "good" or "very good." And 63% spent at least 7 hours in bed each night. (Experts say most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night.)

At the same time, just a little over a third of people surveyed (36%) said they actually slept for at least 7 hours. On average, they snoozed for just 5.7 hours per night – far short of what you need for optimum health.

It might not seem like a big deal to miss a few hours of shut-eye. But sleeping less than 7 hours a night is linked to a higher risk of conditions like:

Heart disease

Stroke

Diabetes

Mood disorders

Obesity

Sleep-related problems cost Americans some $16 billion a year in medical bills, according to some estimates.