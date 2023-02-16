If you struggle with sleeplessness, you may have tried all sorts of tips and tricks to get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep per night. There are lots of suggested solutions to choose from, from apps that promote relaxation to weighted blankets you can pile on your bed. But for the 2,000 people who took part in a recent WebMD survey on America's sleep habits, the fix that worked best was climate control. Nearly half (46%) said they got results from changing their bedroom's temperature or humidity and/or using warmer or cooler bedclothes.

Find the Right Temperature for Sleep What's the ideal temperature for sleep? Experts say you should think of your bedroom as a cave – dark, quiet, and cool (60-67 F). Some people will be more comfortable with temperatures a bit higher or lower than that. But once your bedroom passes 70 F, it's likely too hot for you to get your best night's sleep. When your environment is too hot or too cold, you're more likely to wake up during the night. You also won't stay as long in the deepest, most restful stage of slumber, called rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.