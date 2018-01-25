'Preparing for College' Survey Methodology

The survey, Preparing for College: The Mental Health Gap, was done by WebMD/Medscape in collaboration with The Jed Foundation (JED). Its goal was to find out whether parents were talking to their children about mental health issues as they prepared to attend college or other post-secondary school, and what role health care professionals had in that transition.

WebMD Survey

WebMD surveyed 712 U.S. resident, self-reported parents or guardians of children in grades 9-12 (or equivalent) who plan to attend post-secondary school, and parents or guardians of children already in their first year of post-secondary school. Respondents were randomly recruited via intercept to take a survey, with no topic identified, on WebMD.com in general as well as from the mental health, parenting, ADHD, substance use and addiction, and stress management/balance sections of WebMD.com. The intercept did not describe the topic of the survey, which took place from Oct. 2 to Nov. 30, 2017. Standard quality control measures included checking for clear question wording, proper question ordering, and use of appropriate scales and response categories. Also, during the field period, the survey was checked to make certain that respondents were answering all questions logically and that skip pattern programming was working properly. Final data were inspected to ensure data quality. Eleven percent (or 712) of 6,590 qualified respondents completed the survey. Given the limited prevalence for this target population, we report the results without weighting or inferential statistics.

Medscape Survey

WebMD surveyed a random sample of 620 U.S. Medscape members, including 519 doctors practicing in pediatrics, adolescent medicine, family medicine, gynecology/women’s health or psychiatry, and 101 psychologists. The survey took place from Oct. 2 to Nov. 19, 2017. Respondents were invited to participate in an online study of “The Clinician’s Role – High School through College.” Doctors in residency and health care professionals practicing in academic, research, military or government settings were excluded from the survey. Medscape members who completed the survey were entered into a sweepstakes that awarded 25 random winners a $100 Amazon gift card. Standard quality control measures included checking for clear question wording, proper question ordering, and use of appropriate scales and response categories. In addition, during the field period, the survey was checked to make certain that respondents were answering all questions logically and that skip pattern programming was working properly. This topic crosses professional disciplines, so results are reported without weighting or inferential statistics.