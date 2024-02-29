Mobile Stroke Units Can Change Lives

It was a lovely July day in 2023 – perfect for sailing. So Bill Buckles was delighted to join a friend and fellow sailor to crew for a race on Lake Erie. Bill Buckles had a stroke while sailing. They set off and were underway. After performing several maneuvers, the captain asked Buckles to adjust the sails on the 30-foot boat. But Buckles needed a moment. His right hand had fallen asleep, he told the crew. Then, a moment later, his right foot had fallen asleep, too, he told them. The captain’s wife, a nurse in the heart department at Cleveland Clinic, took charge. “Drop the sails! Turn on the motor!” she ordered. They were exiting the race and rushing back to shore. Buckles heard her on the radio telling a dispatcher to send help to meet them at the shore. She was clear about what was needed: “No EMS. I want a stroke vehicle.”

At the Shore: The Power of Mobile Stroke Units A “stroke vehicle” is a mobile stroke unit, or MSU, a specially equipped ambulance designed to deliver urgent care to stroke patients. Along with imaging technology and special medicines, the unit carries a technologist, a critical care nurse trained to treat strokes, along with medics. A vascular neurologist can examine the patient on the unit or via telemedicine. MSU medics prepare for a CT scan.

When Buckles’s boat reached shore, the MSU, sometimes called a mobile stroke treatment unit (MSTU), was waiting. Medics put him in the unit and ran a CT scan – one of the key capabilities separating stroke units from regular ambulances. It showed bleeding on his brain from a burst blood vessel – a hemorrhagic stroke. After learning he was on blood thinners, the team administered medicine to reverse the effects and gave Buckles oxygen – all within 30 minutes of his first symptoms, he says. After 5 days in the hospital, the accomplished sailor went to rehab for another 5. He was getting around without a walker by the time he was discharged. A couple of weeks later, he was allowed to drive again – a tremendous recovery after a hemorrhagic stroke. Buckles is doing great, says Blake Buletko, MD, a vascular neurologist at Cleveland Clinic, who was part of Buckles’s recovery team. He still has issues with his right side (Buckles describes it as “tingly”), but his recovery is “pretty remarkable,” the doctor says.