Stroke Risk in Black Americans: Expert Q&A

What are some of the reasons that Black Americans are at greater risk of having a stroke, and having poorer outcomes after a stroke, than White Americans?

The reasons are multifaceted. When we talk about risk factors for stroke, there are two major categories: the ones we can modify and the ones that we cannot. Nonmodifiable risk factors include our age, sex at birth, race/ethnicity, and family history of stroke. Risk factors we can modify include poor diet, physical inactivity, being overweight, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and high cholesterol.

We know that Black Americans overall have a greater burden of these modifiable risk factors. Over half of Black adults have high blood pressure, Black Americans are more likely to have diabetes than White individuals, and nearly 25% of Black people have high levels of LDL cholesterol, the “bad” type of cholesterol.

So when I see a patient in my stroke clinic, my main focus is on these modifiable risk factors, so that we can either prevent a first stroke or to reduce the risk of a second stroke. That means getting that individual on appropriate medications and interventions, like blood pressure medications, smoking cessation programs, and connecting people with diabetes to a primary care provider or endocrinologist to ensure that is under control. We know that the Mediterranean diet has been shown to improve stroke outcomes, so I also typically connect these patients with a dietitian to help them make sustainable changes in their eating habits.

But that’s not the whole picture. Studies have shown that even once we control for these modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors, we still see significant racial disparities in stroke outcomes, likely caused by other social determinants of health.