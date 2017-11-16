Clot-Removal Device Could Boost Stroke Outcomes

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.

In the emergency procedure, called thrombectomy, doctors snake a catheter device through blood vessels to grab and remove the blockage.

Now, a major new study finds that the procedure remains effective in patients with ischemic stroke -- which occurs when a blood clot blocks the brain's blood flow -- for up to 16 hours after a stroke, rather than the current recommended limit of six hours.

That could mean reductions in death and disability for a much wider group of patients, the researchers said.

"Nearly half of all patients treated between six and 16 hours after the onset of their symptoms were largely spared from the consequences of their stroke," said lead investigator Dr. Gregory Albers. He directs Stanford University's Stroke Center.

"It used to be that by five or six hours after a stroke, we had to say 'I'm so sorry, you arrived too late to be treated,' " he said in a university news release. "But this is a new world."

Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, agreed that the news could be a game-changer for stroke treatment.

"These astounding results will have an immediate impact in the clinic and will help us save many lives," he said in the news release. "I really cannot overstate the size of this effect."

In light of the findings, the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association issued revised treatment guidelines on Wednesday for ischemic stroke, which accounts for 85 percent of the 750,000 strokes that occur each year in the United States.

The new guidelines expand the window for thrombectomy from six to 24 hours, based on the results of brain imaging in select patients.

The new thrombectomy study was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and was conducted at 38 stroke treatment centers.