March 4, 2019 -- Luke Perry, best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the TV series Beverly Hills 90210, has died after having a “massive stroke,” according to a statement from his representative. He was 52.

Perry died surrounded by his two children, Jack and Sophie, his parents, his sister, and his fiancé, along with close friends.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the statement from publicist Arnold Robinson said.

Perry was hospitalized last week after collapsing at his home in Sherman Oaks, CA.

In 2015, he went public with news that precancerous growths had been found in his colon. He said he had changed his diet to cut down on red meat, switching to more fish, grains, and fiber. He urged others to get screened, as he had.

Before his iconic role on Beverly Hills 90210, Perry appeared on the soap operas Loving and Another World.

He most recently appeared as Archie’s father on the teen drama Riverdale.