Neck Cracking and Stroke: How Risky Is It?

His experience has fueled an important discussion about neck cracking or stretching: Is it safe, or can it hurt you?

Josh Hader, a husband and father of two, says he is walking better now, and his vision is getting back to normal, too. He's hoping to get back to his full-time work as an account manager at a computer company later this month and put the ordeal that began March 14 behind him.

May 20, 2019 -- The story about the 28-year-old Oklahoma man who had a stroke after stretching his sore neck has gone viral recently, and now, thankfully, a happy ending is in sight.

Neck Cracking: Relief or Risky?

The link between neck cracking and stroke does exist, at least for some, neurologists say. "In general, you can't generate enough force or movement on your own to cause a tear of the blood vessel, which ultimately is what probably causes the stroke," says Doojin Kim, MD, co-medical director of the stroke program at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, CA. He did not treat Hader but spoke in general about neck cracking. He says that ''in some, their genetics may make their blood vessels a little more fragile or their connective tissue a little more pliable. So, in general, I recommend patients don't do it."

"The risk of cracking is not entirely understood," says Steven Messe, MD, associate professor of neurology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, who also spoke in generalities. ''The vertebral arteries run into the bones of the spinal column of the neck," he says, and ''you can potentially end up blocking that artery when you crack your neck."

Messe tells people to avoid neck cracking if possible, ''because there may be a small risk'' of a dissection, or tear in the lining of an artery.

However, Keith Overland, DC, who has a chiropractic practice in Norwalk, CT, and is a past president of the American Chiropractic Association, says that if neck cracking is done very rarely, ''It's not bad." But people should not make a habit of it.

But Overland acknowledges that ''it becomes a habit'' for some, and they crack their neck multiple times a day.

And some people may have a condition or a genetic weakness, he agrees, and the cracking could strain the neck too much.