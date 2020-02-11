Beware of Blood Pressure Changes at Night

By Serena Gordon HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If your blood pressure changes a lot overnight -- either rising or falling -- you may have an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, a new study from Japan reports.

When systolic blood pressure (the top number) jumps up by 20 mm/Hg or more during the night, the risk of heart disease and stroke goes up by 18% and the risk of heart failure increases by 25%.

If people consistently had higher blood pressure readings at night, but normal readings during the day, the risk of heart failure more than doubled. The researchers, writing in the journal Circulation, dubbed this a "riser pattern."

On the other hand, for people with a drop in blood pressure of more than 20%, the study team noted a more than twice the risk of stroke. They called this group "extreme dippers."

"Nighttime blood pressure is increasingly being recognized as a predictor of cardiovascular risk," study lead author Dr. Kazuomi Kario said in a journal news release. He's chair of cardiovascular medicine at the Jichi Medical University in Tochigi, Japan.

Dr. Raymond Townsend, an expert volunteer for the American Heart Association, said blood pressure is typically higher in the morning and lower in the afternoon and evening.

Compared to the overall daytime blood pressure pattern, "blood pressure is generally about 10% to 20% lower during sleep. Sleep time offers a relatively pure look at blood pressure. Most factors that influence blood pressure are minimized during sleep," he explained.

But health care professionals usually rely on in-office blood pressure measurements taken during the day to diagnose high blood pressure and to figure out whether or not a blood pressure medication is working or not, the researchers said. These daytime measurements may miss high blood pressure that happens at night. They can also miss big dips in blood pressure.

Dr. John Osborne, director of cardiology at State of the Heart Cardiology in Dallas, said, "When we measure blood pressure in the office, we're mainly getting daytime blood pressure. Seeing what happens at night can give us a much deeper insight."