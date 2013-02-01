Brain Injuries Raise Long-Term Risk of Stroke

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) have a significantly higher risk for stroke for years afterward, U.K. researchers say.

Previous studies have linked brain injury with a long-term risk of neurological diseases including dementia, Parkinson's and epilepsy, and it's been suggested that it's also an independent risk factor for stroke.

This new review of 18 studies from four countries found that patients with these injuries have an 86% higher risk of stroke than people who haven't had a TBI.

While patients' added risk may be greatest in the first four months after their head injury, it remains significant for up to five years, according to the authors of the new review.

"TBI patients should be informed of the potential for increased stroke risk and with the risk of stroke at its highest in the first four months post-injury, this is a critical time period to educate patients and their care givers on stroke risk and symptoms," said lead author Grace Turner, a fellow in the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Research.