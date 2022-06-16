Even When Stroke Centers Are Near, Black Americans Often Lack Access

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even though Black people may be more likely to live near a hospital with a certified stroke center, those who need the specialty care are still more likely to receive it at a hospital with fewer resources.

And this can hurt their chances for recovery, a new study shows.

"Black, racially segregated communities tended to cluster in areas with large populations, where stroke care must accommodate a much higher level of demand," explained Dr. Renee Hsia, from the Department of Emergency Medicine at University of California, San Francisco, and a core faculty member at the UCSF Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies.

"Crowding may prevent patients from accessing the stroke center, and even if they do access it, they may not be able to be seen as quickly due to shortages of beds, critical care physicians, nurses and equipment," Hsia said in a university news release.