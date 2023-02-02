Black Stroke Survivors Less Likely to Get Treated for Complications

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Having a stroke is a life-altering experience, and complications can crop up afterwards, but a new study finds the color of your skin may determine whether you are treated for them.

In the year following a stroke, Black and Hispanic patients were not treated for common complications as often as white patients were, researchers found.



"Black patients were less likely to receive medical treatment for nearly every post-stroke complication, the largest differences were for the treatment of fatigue, depression and spasticity [muscle stiffness]," said lead researcher Dr. Kent Simmonds, from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"The large magnitude of treatment gaps ensures the pressing need for health care systems and providers to do a better job of actively recognizing post-stroke complications within minority populations and provide patients with explanations towards how and why medical treatment may help," Simmonds said.

These disparities exist because of a complex set of "bio-psycho-social-environmental factors," he added.