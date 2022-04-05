Many Parents Will 'Wait and See' Before Vaccinating Their Child

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster HealthDay Reporters

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Only 18 percent of parents of children under 5 say they plan to get their child vaccinated against COVID as soon as they can, while nearly 4 in 10 say they will "wait and see" before getting shots for their child, a new U.S. survey reveals.

Nearly 3 in 10 (27%) said they would "definitely not" get their child vaccinated and 11% said they would do so only if required, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor survey released Wednesday.

More than half of parents with children younger than 5 said they "don't have enough information about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children in this age group," and about 13% of parents said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's delay in authorizing a vaccine for this age group made them less confident about its safety, while 22% said it made them more confident.