TUESDAY, April 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- With aging often comes worry about falls and the bone fractures they cause. Now, a panel of U.S. experts has new advice on what helps and what doesn't when it comes to staying upright.

For starters, get off the sofa. And don't rely on vitamin D to keep you from falling.

In a change from its 2012 recommendations, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is recommending against vitamin D supplements for "community-dwelling" (those living at home) adults over 65 for preventing falls. A review of existing research showed insufficient evidence to recommend a supplement.

So what does help people prevent falls? Exercise, the task force said.

"The strongest evidence is for exercise. If you're at risk of falling, you should think about exercise," said the task force's vice chair, Dr. Alex Krist, from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He added that about 20 percent of Americans over 65 have a fall each year.

The review and recommendations were published April 17 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

An author of an editorial that accompanies the new recommendations agreed exercise can be beneficial.

"These recommendations are suggesting that we need to go beyond popping pills in order to have a major impact in preventing falls and fractures," said Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

"Regular exercise can reduce falls with injury and it can also reduce heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, dementia and some forms of cancer," Manson said.

"Physical activity is as close to a magic bullet as there is. And it doesn't take that much -- just 30 or 40 minutes three times a week can make a difference," she added.

Both Krist and Manson advocated for a variety of exercises. They said for someone healthy enough, the general physical activity guidelines of 30 minutes of aerobic activity most days of the week, and strength training twice a week, are a good place to start.

But not everyone over 65 can achieve that goal. Krist said to start with your doctor to get a better idea of what exercise might be right for you. For some people, the supervision that comes with physical therapy is helpful. For others, a class such as tai chi might work best. And for others, more vigorous activity may be fine.