Personalized Vitamin Sites Grow Despite Doubts

Nov. 14, 2019 -- When 37-year-old Charlotte Carlito began using a personalized vitamin service in June, the company told her it found a higher chance of heart weakness in her DNA analysis. The service -- Curos -- suggested she take magnesium to offset it.

Two months later, her mother had to suddenly have heart surgery.

“She needed stents put in her heart. The doctors said it was a genetic condition,” says Carlito, who lives in Miami.

Carlito believes Curos’s suggestion will help her avoid surgery in the future.

Carlito is among a growing number of people using personalized vitamin services online. The companies create supplement plans for its customers based on lifestyle, health issues, and, for some services, genetic tests. Seventy-five percent of U.S. adults used dietary supplements in 2018, up from 65% in 2009, according to a survey commissioned by the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 31% of the U.S. population is at risk of at least one vitamin deficiency or anemia. Almost a quarter of all Americans are at risk of deficiency for at least one vitamin or anemia, the survey found, while millions more are close to deficient in multiple categories.