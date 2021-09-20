Does Vitamin B6 Need a Warning Label?

Sept. 20, 2021 -- Vitamin B6, widely promoted and taken as a supplement, should carry a warning label about possible nerve problems, according to the CEO of a large contract research lab in Northern California.

And doses above 10 milligrams should be switched from over-the-counter to prescription status, says Ron Najafi, PhD, CEO of Emery Pharma, who filed a citizen's petition with the FDA on Friday. He wants the agency to regulate and revise industry guidance on high doses of over-the-counter vitamin B6, due to risks of severe ­toxic exposure that causes numbness and tingling of the hands and feet.

"What's the point of taking 100 milligrams or 50 milligrams?" Najafi says, pointing to a recommended daily amount that is 2 milligrams or less. Yet, he says, mega doses of 50 mg to 500 mg are widely available over the counter.

He suggests a warning label that says: "This medication may be dangerous when used in large amount or for a long time. Stop taking this medication if you experience tingling, burning, or numbness, and see your health care practitioner as soon as possible."

"This is a vitamin that about 30% of the population is taking," says Ana Najafi, PharmD, a co-author of the petition who’s on the staff at Emery Pharma. Supplement makers promote B6 for heart health, a healthy immune system, and a healthy nervous system.

Ron Najafi points to advice from the National Health Service in the United Kingdom that advises people not to take more than 10 mg of B6 daily.

Industry groups pushed back on Najafi’s petition, saying it is not necessary.

More on Vitamin B6 and How Much Is Enough

Vitamin B6, a water-soluble vitamin, is also found in foods like poultry, fish, potatoes, bananas, and fortified cereals. It helps with normal brain development and keeps the nervous system and immune system healthy.

Adults need 1.2 to 2.0 milligrams a day, depending on age and gender; the highest amount is recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. Two cups of chickpeas have 2.2 mg; a 3-ounce chicken breast has 0.5 mg.