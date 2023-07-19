Many people use gendered language when they talk about endometriosis, a common and often painful condition in which cells similar to those in the lining of the uterus grow in other parts of the body.

Katrina Martin

But while endometriosis is rare in cisgender men (those assigned male at birth who identify as male), it can also happen in people who are transgender, nonbinary, or gender-expansive and have female reproductive organs.

“It’s like you’re invisible and don’t exist in the world,” says Katrina Martin, 46, a nonbinary endometriosis advocate in Aurora, CO.

That feeling can be a barrier to getting medical care or talking about it with your doctor, Martin says. “There’s a little bit of mental gymnastics that happens to try to even show up to get care.”

Doctors and researchers are starting to recognize that endometriosis can happen in this community, even in some people who’ve had gender-affirming treatments, which support a person in their transition.