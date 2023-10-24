Endometriosis starts when cells that are similar to the ones that normally line the inside of your womb grow outside of it. From there, the condition can affect many other parts of your body, even your whole well-being. Over time, the constant stress of managing endometriosis can weigh down your quality of life. “The mental impact of pain and endometriosis are tied to physical well-being,” says Cara King, DO, a gynecologic surgeon and surgical educator at Cleveland Clinic. “They’re not separate things.” Here are some tips to live your best life with endometriosis.

Work With the Right Doctor Endometriosis can be a tricky disease. Not every gynecologist or OB/GYN is trained to treat it. It can take them a while to fully recognize your symptoms. That can lead to delayed treatment and needless frustration. “Not being taken seriously and not having a comprehensive evaluation and treatment plan with proper goals can be very demoralizing for patients,” says Patrick Yeung Jr., MD, director of the SLUCare Center for Endometriosis in St. Louis.

It may help to see a doctor who treats a lot of women with endometriosis. That’s often a surgeon with special training in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery or reproductive endocrinology and infertility. If your doctor doesn’t -- or can’t -- answer all your questions, “it’s OK to get a second opinion,” King says.