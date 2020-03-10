Study: Some Women Should Start Mammograms at 30

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Women at increased risk for breast cancer should start receiving mammograms earlier than recommended, even as young as age 30, a new study contends.

Young women who have dense breasts or a family history of breast cancer appear to benefit from regular mammograms as much as women in their 40s do, researchers reported.

The findings support new breast cancer screening recommendations issued by the American College of Radiology this year, said lead researcher Dr. Cindy Lee, an assistant professor of radiology at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

"Every woman by age 30 should have a risk assessment with their primary care physician or ob-gyn to see if they are at increased breast cancer risk," Lee said. "If there is family history, then maybe they should consider a baseline mammogram to determine their breast density."

Breast cancer screening guidelines now call for women to start regular mammograms later in life.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends mammograms every other year for women aged 50 to 74, while the American Cancer Society recommends annual mammograms from 45 to 54 and at least every other year from 55 onward.

But Lee said no one has really examined the benefits of starting breast cancer screening in a woman's 30s.

"So far, everyone is talking about screening women above the age of 40, but we're looking at a decade earlier because there's just not enough evidence out there," Lee said. "We're looking to see if younger women with certain risk factors may benefit from earlier onset screening mammography."

For this study, Lee and her colleagues analyzed data from more than 5.7 million screening mammograms performed on more than 2.6 million women between 2008 and 2015. The mammograms took place at 150 facilities in 31 states in the United States.

The researchers looked at women aged 30 to 39 with three specific risk factors -- dense breasts, prior diagnosis of breast cancer, or breast cancer in a first-degree relative (mother, sister or daughter).